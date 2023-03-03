Watch CBS News
Police investigating death after possible home invasion in Elkridge

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a possible home invasion in Elkridge this morning, Howard County Police said. 

At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Old Washington Road for a possible home invasion.

After they arrived, they found a dead man inside the home with signs of trauma.  

Another person at the residence was taken into custody, but police are unsure of their relationship to the victim.

This story is still developing story and will be updated. 

March 3, 2023

