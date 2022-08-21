Watch CBS News
Crime

Man crashes into pole after shooting in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police officers are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a 46-year-old man. 

Officers were called to the 3500 block of E. Northern Pkwy around 11:52 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and car crash. 

Investigators determined a vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver had been shot.

The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he died a short time later. 

The victim has not been identified yet, pending next of kin notification.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 9:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.