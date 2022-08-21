Man crashes into pole after shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Baltimore City Police officers are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a 46-year-old man.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of E. Northern Pkwy around 11:52 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and car crash.

Investigators determined a vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver had been shot.

The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he died a short time later.

The victim has not been identified yet, pending next of kin notification.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.