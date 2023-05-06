Watch CBS News
Man chased and shot near North Baltimore high school

BALTIMORE -- A 41-year-old man was shot across the street from Western High School in North Baltimore on Saturday.

Officers on patrol in the northern part of the city found the man suffering from gunshot injuries in the 4600 block of Falls Road around 2:45 p.m., according to authorities. 

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators learned that the man was chased by someone prior to being shot, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 5:54 PM

