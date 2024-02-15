Man charged with sexually assaulting member of transgender community

Police seeking information about suspect charged in sexual assault

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested after police say he targeted and sexually assaulted a member of the transgender community after using a dating app.

Baltimore County Police are investigating a sexual assault at the 3000 block of Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville on Sunday.

Jalen Green, 22, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, armed robbery and firearm-related charges in addition to other offenses.

Police said Green targeted a member of the transgender community utilizing a dating app.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Special Victims Unit is seeking information from anyone who may have been in contact with this subject.

Detectives can be contacted at 410-887-2223.