Man charged with setting fire to home with father in basement in Harford County

BALTIMORE - A Harford County man was charged for allegedly setting a fire to a home with his father in the basement.

Patrick Joseph Brinsfield, 27, has been charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree arson, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital. Brinsfield is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.

According to police, Brinsfield is accused of setting fire to a home on North Post Road in Aberdeen on March 31,

Brinsfield reportedly confessed to setting the home on fire. His fire was in the basement and was unaware of the fire on the second floor, according to police.

Police said a witness saw the fire, knocked and kicked on the door until Brinsfield and his father came out. The fire was mostly contained by firefighters within minutes.