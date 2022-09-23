Man charged with obstruction of justice in 2017 murder of son of Maryland football coach Mike Locksley

BALTIMORE - Prosecutors charged a man with obstruction of justice in the 2017 murder of the son of University of Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley.

John Willie Kennedy Jr., 44, is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice. According to documents, Kennedy allegedly gave false information during a death investigation of Meiko Locksley.

According to records, Kennedy "did corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding, and attempt to do so, namely a federal grand jury investigation into the murder of Meiko Locksley."

The report also stated that on or about April 21, 2021, Kennedy knowingly lied under oath before a Federal Grand Jury investigating the murder.

Meiko Locksley, who was 25 at the time, was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia around 10:20 p.m. on September 3, 2017. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Howard County police announced in 2020 they have doubled the reward to $20,000 for information in the homicide three years after Locksley was killed.

Meiko used to play football for the University of New Mexico and then Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He was working at a Subway store just minutes away from where he was killed.