Man charged with murder of his mother in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is charged with murder in the death of his mother Wednesday in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court for a reported death, where they found the body of 75-year-old Stewartress Burke. Police said she had obvious signs of trauma to the upper body.

Kevin Burke, 52, told police he assaulted his mother during an argument, which lead to her death.

He was arrested and taken to Central Booking, where he was charged.