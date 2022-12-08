Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with murder of his mother in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man is charged with murder in the death of his mother Wednesday in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 2400 block of Gainsborough Court for a reported death, where they found the body of 75-year-old Stewartress Burke. Police said she had obvious signs of trauma to the upper body.

Kevin Burke, 52, told police he assaulted his mother during an argument, which lead to her death.

He was arrested and taken to Central Booking, where he was charged. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.