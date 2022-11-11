Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder in West Baltimore double shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- An arrest has been made in connection with the incident where one man was killed and another left injured in West Baltimore, officials say.

On September 14, 2022, officers responded to the 800 block of North Calhoun Street, to investigate a reported shooting where they found Turrell Davis, 36, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced Mr. Davis dead at the scene.  

A second male victim, 34, was also located on the scene then transported to an area hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the buttocks.

During their investigation, Homicide detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant. 

On November 8, 2022, Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives arrested Knowledge Hamilton, 23, while in the 4000 block of Norfolk Avenue.

The suspect was then taken to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was formally charged with first degree murder.

Hamilton was denied bail and is currently awaiting trial, according to a release.

