Man charged with murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in the shooting death of a man earlier this month, police said Monday.

Travis Rogers, 35, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and firearms-related offenses.

Officers responded the night of Oct. 15 to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue for a shooting, where they found a 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Santos Munoz-Hernandez.

Rogers was arrested on Oct. 21 at the 2000 block of Washington Boulevard, a short distance from the location of the shooting.