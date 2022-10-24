Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man has been charged in the shooting death of a man earlier this month, police said Monday. 

Travis Rogers, 35, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and firearms-related offenses. 

Officers responded the night of Oct. 15 to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue for a shooting, where they found a 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Santos Munoz-Hernandez. 

Rogers was arrested on Oct. 21 at the 2000 block of Washington Boulevard,   a short distance from the location of the shooting. 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:19 AM

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:19 AM

