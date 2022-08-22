Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded the afternoon of August 5 to the 1211 block of Bernard Drive for a shooting, where they found a man shot multiple times. He was hospitalized in serious condition. 

Laquawn Foster was arrested last Friday in connection with the shooting, police said. 

Detectives believe Foster shot the victim during a dispute. He was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 12:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.