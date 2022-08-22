Man charged with attempted murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded the afternoon of August 5 to the 1211 block of Bernard Drive for a shooting, where they found a man shot multiple times. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

Laquawn Foster was arrested last Friday in connection with the shooting, police said.

Detectives believe Foster shot the victim during a dispute. He was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder.