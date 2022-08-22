Man charged with attempted murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded the afternoon of August 5 to the 1211 block of Bernard Drive for a shooting, where they found a man shot multiple times. He was hospitalized in serious condition.
Laquawn Foster was arrested last Friday in connection with the shooting, police said.
Detectives believe Foster shot the victim during a dispute. He was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.