Man charged with attempted murder in Canton shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Canton earlier this month, Baltimore police said.

Rooney Poudyel, 38, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, an assault charge and related gun charges. According to online court records, he is from Bethel Park, PA.

Officers responded to the shooting on July 11 shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O'Donnell Street, police said. There, they found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm.

The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

Poudyel is accused of firing several shots on the street and grazing the victim. It is unclear if the shooting was targeted, and what lead up to the shooting.

The block the shooting happened on is lined with businesses, bars and O'Donnell Square Park. A few weeks ago, two men were shot near the park, prompting a councilman's call for extra security in the area.