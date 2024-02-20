Watch CBS News
Man charged in fatal shooting at Edgewood Bar

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Monday in Philadelphia in connection with the killing of a man at an Edgewood bar over the weekend, Harford County Police said. 

Parrisse Valentine is charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and other related offenses. 

Officers responded shortly after midnight Saturday to D&M's Tiki Bar on the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway, where they found the victim shot multiple times. 

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Dajuan Simmons, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. 

Investigators developed Valentine as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant Sunday. Valentine was arrested Monday evening in Philadelphia by Philadelphia Police. He is awaiting extradition to Harford County. 

Sheriff Jeff Gahler said the shooting was not random, and that Valentine knew Simmons. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 10:59 AM EST

