Man charged in deadly Essex shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in the shooting death of a man last month in Essex, Baltimore County police said.

Matthew Wright, 46, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Adrian Hutton.

Officers responded at 11:30 a.m. on June 27 to the Unit Block of S. Marlyn Ave., where they found Hutton with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Wright is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center held without bond.