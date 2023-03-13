Man charged in 2022 Edgewood murder investigation

BALTIMORE - A Perry Hall man was charged with a murder that happened nearly a year ago in Harford County.

Joseph Albert Ashley, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges in connection with the death of Angello Osborne.

On April 12, 2022, Osborne died from a shooting in the 100 block of Reider Court in Edgewood.

Investigators said multiple suspects were involved in the death of Osborne.

On Monday, Ashley was taken into custody for his role.

Ashley is in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The investigation into the death of Osborne is continuing, and the identity of additional suspects is being sought.