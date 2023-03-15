Watch CBS News
Man charged in 2021 shooting death in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 27-year-old man was taken into custody for a deadly shooting in 2021.

Kemonta Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dontae Johnson, who was shot and killed on November 24, 2021 in the 1000 block of Appleton Street in West Baltimore.

Kemonta Johnson was arrested on March 11 in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 4:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

