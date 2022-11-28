'Man cave on steroids': Ravens' superfan takes man cave to extreme

BALTIMORE - Ravens Flock is one of the most dedicated and loyal fan bases in the NFL.

A Ravens fan in Baltimore took that purple diehard spirit and turned it into a man cave that is always open to friends and family.

"It's all about togetherness, so when I do that, it does, it brings a lot of joy to me," Ravens superfan Kevin Thompson said.

Nothing says joy like football, family and a nice man cave.

Thompson has been the ultimate Ravens fan and for years, and his Purple Palace is the place to be.

"I've known Kevin for 30 plus years, awesome guy big heart," Ravens fan Tyrone Best Sr. said.

Thompson has a passion for the Ravens that he put his money, time and energy into this purple pomp and circumstance.

This Ravens' man cave is outfitted with a Ravens pool table, a decked-out bar and all sorts of sports memorabilia.

"Kevin loved the Baltimore Colts initially but we all fell out of love with them because they left us," Best said.

There's no need to bring up the past, you know, with the Mayflower truck, Thompson is focused on cheering on his Ravens.

"Yeah, Kevin's the man," Ravens fan Ron Torry said. "He always did it big, this is what he does, you see his man cave, this is a man cave on steroids."