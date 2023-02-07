Man breaks into Joint Base Andrews military base

BALTIMORE — A man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base Andrews, in Prince George's County on Monday, base officials said.

At around 11:30 a.m. a man gained unauthorized access to a housing area at the base. A resident fired a gun, and security forces came to apprehend the intruder.

Law enforcement is now investigating the incident. There have been no reported injuries or property damage.

