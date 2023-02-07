Watch CBS News
Man breaks into Joint Base Andrews military base

BALTIMORE — A man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base Andrews, in Prince George's County on Monday, base officials said. 

At around 11:30 a.m. a man gained unauthorized access to a housing area at the base.  A resident fired a gun, and security forces came to apprehend the intruder. 

Law enforcement is now investigating the incident. There have been no reported injuries or property damage.

This story is still developing.  WJZ will provide updates as they become available. 

First published on February 6, 2023 / 9:10 PM

