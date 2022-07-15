Man arrested in threat of mass violence against Salisbury University

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement officials have arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to go on a shooting rampage at Salisbury University in Eastern Maryland, according to authorities.

Harold Fink III of Church Hill reportedly made a threat of mass violence against the university, according to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday night, sheriff's deputies were sent to 124 Price Station Road in Church Hill after learning of Fink's social media posts, which threatened the lives of university students and staff, according to authorities.

Fink threatened to harm himself too, deputies said.

Law enforcement officers took Fink into custody at his residence. He has been charged with a Threat of Mass Violence, according to authorities.

Notifications were made to Salisbury University and the Wicomico Sheriff's Office after the threats surfaced, according to authorities.

All agencies worked together to ensure that there was no threat to the public, deputies said.

Fink is being held without bail at a detention center, according to authorities.