Man arrested in February shooting death of 17-year-old near Towson Circle

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in the February shooting death of a 17-year-old in central Towson, police said.

Baltimore County Police charged Freedom Brown with murder in the death of Tre'shaun Harmon.

Harmon was shot multiple times on February 20 at East Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue near Towson Circle. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 10:59 PM

