Man arrested after fatally stabbing mother in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his mother in North Baltimore on Saturday, Baltimore police said.

Investigators said 26-year-old Allen Jones stabbed and killed his mother, 43-year-old Carla Jones, at their home in the 400 block of Lorraine Avenue following a dispute.

Police transported Jones to a nearby hospital for a psychological evaluation, and then to central booking, where he was charged with first degree murder.