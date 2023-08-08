Watch CBS News
Man arrested for separate incidents against women in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County man was arrested following several reported incidents.

Police said last Tuesday, officers received reports of a suspicious man approaching women on the track at Towson High School.

Days later, another Towson resident said she was followed home by a man who tried to break into her home.

Then, over the weekend, officers responded to a call of a man who matched 39-year-old Charles Wattles' description after he allegedly assaulted women inside businesses located at York and Ridgely roads.

Wattles is being held without bond.

