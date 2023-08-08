Man arrested for separate incidents against women in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County man was arrested following several reported incidents.
Police said last Tuesday, officers received reports of a suspicious man approaching women on the track at Towson High School.
Days later, another Towson resident said she was followed home by a man who tried to break into her home.
Then, over the weekend, officers responded to a call of a man who matched 39-year-old Charles Wattles' description after he allegedly assaulted women inside businesses located at York and Ridgely roads.
Wattles is being held without bond.
