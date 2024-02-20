Watch CBS News
Man arrested for murder of woman shot to death in car in Parkville

BALTIMORE - A man was been charged in the murder of 23-year-old Asia Lilly in Parkville.

Cameron Murel, 24, is facing first-degree murder charges.

He is accused of shooting and killing Lilly on Saturday in the 6600 block of Collinsdale Road.

Lilly was found in her vehicle around 5:25 a.m. with gunshot wounds to her upper body. She died at the scene, police said.

February 20, 2024

