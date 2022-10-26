Man arrested for June's deadly shooting at an East Baltimore BP gas station

BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a man four months after a deadly shooting at a BP gas station in East Baltimore.

Keith Anderson, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Markeece Jordan, who was shot multiple times following a "violent dispute" on June 22 at the gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road.

Anderson has also been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and several handgun violations.

Jordan was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police located and arrested Anderson Monday in the 4800 block of Harford Road.

Police said video surveillance captured the shooting, and provides a timestamp of the murder, along with the shooter's clothes, transportation and direction of travel, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Witnesses told police about the argument between Jordan and Anderson over an intimate relationship with a female known by both men, documents show.

Documents revealed that text messages on Jordan's phone told him to stay away from Anderson.

Police noted that data on Anderson's cellphone showed that he was present at the location of the murder.

Documents say that a week prior to Jordan's murder, Anderson downloaded a photo of Jordan to his phone that was taken from an Instagram page.

Five hours after the murder, Anderson sent a message to the female who had an affair with Jordan and said, "I guess you really made about your friend, huh?"

Andersen then said, "I don't give a (expletive)" and that he "lived longer than him," according to charging documents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or report anonymously using the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.