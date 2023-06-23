Watch CBS News
Man arrested for allegedly attempting to kill another man in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement officers have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill another man in South Baltimore in May, according to authorities.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force took Deon Hudson into custody around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

They found him in the 6400 block of Baltimore National Pike in Baltimore County, according to authorities.

Hudson allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in the 200 block of South Monroe Street on May 28.

That man was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition following the shooting, police said.

June 23, 2023

