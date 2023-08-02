Man charged with DUI after woman killed, 9 injured in Rockville head-on crash

BALTIMORE -- A woman died and nine people, including children, were injured Tuesday night on I-270 in Rockville after a man accused of drunk driving caused a head-on crash, Maryland State Police said.

The wrong-way driver, identified by police as 23-year-old Jayleen Hannor of Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of accident involving death.

Multiple reports were made around 11:45 p.m. of a Mercedes SUV traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Rockledge Drive, police said. The SUV eventually hit two cars: a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder.

Five adults in the Lexus were hospitalized, and in the Nissan, two adults and three children were injured. The driver of the Nissan, identified only as a woman, was declared dead at an area hospital.

Hannor allegedly fled the scene after the crash, but was taken into custody a short time later. An investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, police said.

The outerloop of I-495 was closed following the crash.