Man arrested after 19-year-old was shot and killed inside Harford County McDonald's

BALTIMORE - A 19-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night inside a McDonald's restaurant in Harford County, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested 32-year-old Djbril Ramatoulay, from Aberdeen, and charged him in the shooting death of Sebashton Charles Nocar, from Bel Air.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the restaurant on Riverside Parkway in Belcamp. Nocar was found by police inside the restaurant with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene.

Ramatoulay was arrested on Wednesday without incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 443-409-3555.