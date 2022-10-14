Watch CBS News
Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. 

This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

