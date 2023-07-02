Man, 60, struck and killed by vehicle on busy Dundalk thoroughfare Friday

BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a road in Dundalk, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Robert Bryden was attempting to cross Merritt Boulevard when he was struck by a 2011 Acura MDX around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.

The driver of the Acura had been traveling northbound on Merritt Boulevard.

Bryden was pronounced dead at the site of the collision, according to authorities.

The driver of the Acura remained at the scene, police said.