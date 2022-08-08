Man, 57, killed in West Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 57-year-old man was killed Monday morning in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.