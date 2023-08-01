Man, 38, killed along busy road in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old man has died after he was shot in Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pennington Avenue, police said.

Medics arrived to assist the man, but he died from his injuries at the site of the shooting, according to authorities.

The deadly shooting happened just two blocks away from where Officer Keona Holley was ambushed and shot in her patrol car on Dec. 16, 2021.

Holley died at the hospital a week later.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.