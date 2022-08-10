Man, 37, hospitalized in Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting Wednesday that sent a 37-year-old man to the hospital, Baltimore Police said.

A Southwest District officer was on patrol in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue about 10:43 a.m. when a driver pulled up alongside him and told him a passenger in his vehicle had been shot, police said.

The unidentified 37-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Police have yet to determine where exactly the shooting unfolded, and no further details were provided in a news release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.