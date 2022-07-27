Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 33, killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man died from his injuries after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 10:41 p.m. to the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue, in the Montebello area, for the shooting. There, they found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. 

He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died a short time later, police said. 

The homicide remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 6:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.