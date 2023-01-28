Watch CBS News
Man, 26, shot multiple times in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE- A man was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Southeast Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 4:33 a.m., officers were on patrol when they heard gunfire in the 3400 Block of E. Fairmount Avenue, officials say.

Officers located a 26-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release. 

The male victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Southeast District Shooting detectives are over the investigation and urge anyone with information to contact them, at 410-396-2422 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

