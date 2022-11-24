Watch CBS News
Man, 23, in grave condition after being shot in the head in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot in the head Thursday morning in Southeast Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 3 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of N. Lakewood Avenue for reports of a shooting, where they found a 23 year old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, according to a release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by medics where he is listed in grave condition.

Southeast District shooting detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP where you will remain anonymous.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 8:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

