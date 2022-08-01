Watch CBS News
Man, 19, charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of a man last week in Aberdeen, police said Monday. 

Anthony Jai Wilson, of Havre De Grace, faces attempted first-degree murder, assault and gun-related charges, according to online court records. 

Officers responded early Thursday morning to the first block of Aberdeen Avenue, where they found a man shot. He was flown to a trauma center, where he is listed in serious but stable condition, according to police. 

Aberdeen Police said Wilson was identified and charged Saturday. He is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. 

August 1, 2022

