'Making Strides' in a fight against breast cancer

BALTIMORE - Layer up with everything pink this weekend to help fight against breast cancer.

WJZ is sponsoring the Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk at Camden Yards to raise money for the movement.

Thousands of people are expected to strut in pink to save lives from breast cancer.

But wearing pink carries more meaning to cancer survivors, including Oprah Martin.

"I will have on my survivor sash and someone will come up to me and say 'but you look so young,'" Martin said. "And I have to say 'hey look cancer doesn't have an age.'"

Martin was first diagnosed with breast cancer at 24 years old.

"It was a little overwhelming," she said.

After therapies and surgeries, the spirit from her family and friends helped her win the fight.

But 20 years later, Martin found another lump and battled cancer a second round.

"It was an emotional roller coaster because you have to maintain your family, maintain your sanity and then you have to maintain your wellness," Martin said.

Every step a supporter takes in this walk is a chance for a cancer fighter to see another birthday, Martin said.

So far, the American Cancer Society has raised more than $190,000.

American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Heather McGraw said the walk has become a tradition.

"It's really become a legacy thing for families to do," McGraw said. "You know grandmothers have done it with their children. And now their children are doing it with their children."

Martin stresses the importance of getting annual mammograms for early detection. She also advises people to set a date every month and conduct a self-examination.

But if you are battling the fight, Martin said hold on to faith.

"When you stop pushing everything falls but when you keep pushing everything stands up and goes with you," she said.

If you would like to donate to the movement, you can visit the American Cancer Society website.

If you want to participate in the walk, registration starts at 7:30pm in lot C at Camden Yards Sports Complex. The opening ceremony will kick off at 8am followed by the walk.

You can access free parking for the event if you park in lot B.