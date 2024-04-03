20 minors charged with dozens of crimes in Baltimore's fight against auto thefts, carjackings

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City leaders announced a major takedown in the city's war to crack down on auto thefts.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced Wednesday that charges are pending against 20 minors connected to dozens of crimes, including armed carjackings, armed robberies, assaults and handgun violations.

The 20 minors range in age from 12 to 17 years old.

"There can be no question that this group contributed significantly to the uptick in juvenile crime that our city experienced in Baltimore in 2023," Bates said.

Over 15 weeks, beginning last October, a special task force investigated an alleged juvenile carjacking group involved in 113 cases connected to 53 different crimes in seven of the nine police districts across Baltimore City.

"Fifty-three incidents completely terrorized not just the victims of these crimes, but entire neighborhoods across our entire city," Baltimore City Councilmember Eric Costello said. "What occurred here is unacceptable."

Many details about the investigation cannot be released because of the suspects' ages, but Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates says that some of them are repeat offenders and could be charged as adults.

He alleges the minors committed the crimes over an 8 to 10-week period and would often operate in groups of two to eight.

"In roving groups, these juveniles would commit upwards of sometimes 16 incidents of armed robberies and armed carjackings in just one weekend," Bates said. "Many in just one night."

Following this takedown, Bates said his office is focused on accountability and juvenile justice reform.

A bill addressing juvenile justice reform is currently advancing in Annapolis. If passed, it would make it so 10 to 12-year-olds could be charged for certain crimes like carjacking.

"We must really look at the system which allows the cycle to continue," Bates said. "We must start addressing the offenders in this age group with services and support not simply sending them back home to repeat their actions over and over again."

Bates says his office will be working to hold parents accountable, charging them if they do not try to prevent their children from committing crimes.

He says parents found guilty of that could face a penalty of up to three years in prison.