Major incentives offered to fill Baltimore City positions that need commercial drivers licenses

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is offering major bonuses to those with a commercial drivers license to fill critical vacancies.

The City is using this incentive to hire for trash and recycling pick-up.

Baltimore City has been on bi-weekly recycling collection for the past three years.

A Rubicon report released in January showed it could take years to restore weekly recycling collection in Baltimore.

The Department of Public Works officials Thursday could not commit to a timeline to the frustration of some on City Council.

Marie Lehmer told WJZ she wishes the city would return to weekly recycling pick-up.

"It would be a blessing because we really need it more often," she said.

Public Works officials briefed Baltimore City Council Thursday on progress with staffing.

DPW reports a 25 percent vacancy rate.

"In order to get back to weekly, the Rubicon report spelled out what we need," said Yvonne Moore-Jackson, with DPW Solid Waste.

"We need to know what those vacancies are, what their salary is, are they for recycling or trash?" said Baltimore City Councilmember Robert Stokes.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a $10,000 hiring and retention bonus for CDL drivers.

"The $10,000 bonus for our CDL drivers was a great plus, but we're competing with industries like WalMart, who are paying drivers $100,000 who have a CDL," said Baltimore City Councilmember James Torrence.

DPW needs dozens of additional CDL drivers, not to mention equipment.

"It is just not acceptable to not even have an estimate on how many crews and trucks we need to get the services back up started," Baltimore City Councilmember Zeke Cohen said.

DPW is participating in or hosting a series of hiring events in the coming weeks.

March 29 - Baltimore Job fair conducted by Radio One

March 29 - Career and Graduate School Expo at Coppin State University

March 31 - Roca Baltimore Annual Job Expo

April 15 - Chick Webb Recreation Center

April 22 - Oliver Recreation Center.