Major donor sues One Love Foundation, formed after murder of Yeardley Love, alleging "disarray"

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore-based charity that aims to prevent domestic violence is facing a lawsuit from one of its biggest donors.

Michael Ward, the former CEO of railroad giant CSX, accuses the One Love Foundation of being in "disarray."

One Love was formed in 2010 after the murder of local lacrosse player Yeardley Love by her ex-boyfriend while the two attended the University of Virginia.

The Michael Ward and Jennifer Glock Foundation is demanding its latest million-dollar donation back.

The lawsuit claims Yeardley Love's mother made comments against the charity's minority outreach.

Sharon Love spoke to WJZ last week about moving the organization's headquarters back to Baltimore from New York.

"I feel this is where it belongs. It's my hometown. It's Yeardley's hometown. Baltimore gave us our start, and it just feels better here," Love said. "I just wanted to be more hands-on and to be more involved. We moved to New York to try to make accommodations for people, and now we've decided we want to have it back here again."

The lawsuit states Ward has given almost $9 million to One Love over several years.

It alleges Sharon Love "became highly critical of the organization and particularly its outreach to LGBTQ and minority communities." It also says after the George Floyd murder, she "criticized One Love for "jump[ing] on the band wagon of BLM" [Black Lives Matter] and expressed her dismay at the 'outpouring of sympathy and support' for the Black community."

Ward wants his latest donation used elsewhere.

In a statement, One Love's Chief Strategy Officer Jon Higgins told WJZ that the allegations were "utterly baseless: and without merit. Be assured the One Love Foundation is disputing the action vigorously. We pride ourselves on our work with the LGBTQ and other marginalized and minority communities who are disproportionately impacted by relationship abuse."

Sharon Love was not made available Wednesday to comment about the allegations in the lawsuit when asked for this story.

George Huguely is currently serving a 23-year sentence for Yeardley Love's murder.

Sharon Love told us last week her organization is committed to preventing domestic violence.

"More than 2 million people have gone through our program. We hope to expand those numbers as we go," she said.

The lawsuit also contends One Love is in "disarray" after the resignation of its CEO and of 14 of its 15 board members.

Love called the resignations "a difference of opinion on the governance structure of the organization" in a letter posted to One Love's website in June.

She hired her daughter's former lacrosse coach as the new CEO.

"I can't wait to work my tail off to make sure this is sustainable forever. Whoever comes next, I want them to inherit the most amazing foundation that has the strongest mission and the best programming out there," new CEO Julie Myers told WJZ last week.

The donor bringing the lawsuit told WJZ's media partner at The Baltimore Banner that "the wonderful momentum we had has been destroyed" and "all the board members who resigned are very upset."

Ward said he had a contract that the donation would be returned if key employees were let go or the organization changed its mission.

The suit was filed in Florida where he lives. One Love is pushing to get it moved to Maryland.