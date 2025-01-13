String of mailbox explosions in Carroll County prompts investigation

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a series of mailbox explosions in the Manchester and Westminster area.

Officials learned of the explosions Sunday, Jan. 12 after the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said they received a complaint of a mailbox explosion in the 3000 block of Traceys Mill Road on Sunday.

Authorities have investigated eight other mailbox explosions, including one in the 4000 block of Wentz Road in Manchester and one in the 2000 block of Cedar Ridge Road in Westminster. All of these explosions are believed to have occurred overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The Maryland Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a series of mailbox explosions Sunday, Jan. 12, 2024. CBS News Baltimore

Evidence suggests fireworks were placed in the mailboxes, according to investigators.

Those in the area who had their mailbox damaged due to an explosive and did not already report it are asked to call the Northeast Regional Arson Tipline at 410-386-3050.