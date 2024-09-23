M&T Bank Stadium transforms into spa day for cancer survivors: "It's emotional"

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens teamed up with the American Cancer Society to provide more than 30 cancer survivors with a surprise spa day at M&T Bank Stadium.

"It was overwhelming for sure," said cancer survivor Ashley Tamayo. "There's a lot of emotions when you go through your cancer journey and a lot of unknowns. This was just one more but it was a positive."

Ladies got a special tour of the stadium. They also got massages, make-up, and their hair done in the locker room and received special gifts.

"It was beautiful," said cancer survivor Lola Jones. "First time in here and was born and raised in South Baltimore."

The Baltimore Ravens teamed up with the American Cancer Society to provide more than 30 cancer survivors with a surprise spa day at M&T Bank Stadium. CBS News Baltimore

Ravens players Nate Wiggins, Tavius Robinson, Tylan Wallace and Brandon Stephens were on hand to show support to the cancer survivors.

"Everywhere you turn, you feel like you are being supported and loved on," Tamayo said. "It's emotional."

"It's just like a village," Jones added.

Ravens outside linebacker Tavius Robinson stressed the importance of supporting cancer survivors because they support the players each week.

"Ravens community, they support us fully throughout our games," Robinson said. "It's important to come out, whether it's kids, students, just being out in the community, it's huge to show our appreciation for the fans and everyone in the community."

Cancer battle

Each woman at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday is united through similar journeys.

"The breast cancer, colon cancer surgery, chemo and liver cancer," Jones said.

Tamayo was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma in January. After 12 rounds of chemo, she's now in remission.

"The journey has ended as far as the chemo, but the recovery and road to recovery is just now beginning," Tamayo said.

For the cancer survivors, getting beautified courtesy of the Ravens made them feel like themselves again.

"About three weeks ago, I did not have any eyelashes or eyebrows," Tamayo said. "This is all new to me, kind of starting over again."