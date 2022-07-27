Lyft driver cooperating in Maryland man's death investigation, police say

BALTIMORE -- Delaware State Police said Wednesday they have identified the Lyft driver connected to a crash that killed a Maryland man, and that the driver is cooperating with their investigation.

Sidney Wolf, 43, of Gaithersburg, was struck and killed Sunday after being thrown out of his rideshare on a Delaware highway.

The Lyft driver allegedly drove away after the collision.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach, Delaware, authorities said.

Authorities said Wolf and friends had ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach when they got into an unspecified dispute with the driver.

The driver stopped the car in the left lane and demanded that all six passengers get out, police said. Police said another driver changed lanes to avoid the stopped vehicle and struck Wolf.

No one else was injured.

Wolf was formerly a senior policy advisor to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from Jul. 2019 to Dec. 2021, according to LinkedIn. The former governor said in a Tuesday tweet he was "shocked and saddened" to hear the news.

Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers



My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters



Gov Cuomo staffer killed after being ordered out of Lyft https://t.co/ODiGaWRez3 — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 26, 2022

"Sid was a people magnet and was the first to welcome you with a hug; his life force was unmistakable and irresistible," his obituary read. "He effortlessly collected friends and treasured family above all."

Wolf is survived by his wife and two daughters.