Lucky Daye, Muni Long, other artists performing at Baltimore Summer Days festival

BALTIMORE — Lucky Daye, Muni Long, and other artists are coming to Baltimore's Pier Six Pavilion for an all day live music festival on Saturday June 24. 

Lucky Daye is an award winning R&B artist, born in New Orleans. He won a Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B album for his 2021 EP Table for Two.  His sophomore album Candydrip debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and #10 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart, and has received positive accolades from NPR, Complex, Rolling Stone, and Billboard.  

Penning platinum hits for many artists for more than a decade, Muni Long mixes R&B, rap, and pop into her own distinctive sound. She invites listeners in with her latest EP, "Public Displays of Love."

Regular ticket sales will kick off on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m, and general on-sale will begin Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.  

You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com 

