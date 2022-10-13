Lt. Gov. Rutherford named overseer of Maryland gubernatorial transition

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appointed Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration.

Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox are challenging in next month's general election to replace Hogan.

"We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward to working closely with the incoming administration," said Governor Hogan. "Whoever is elected will inherit a strong recovery, record fiscal reserves, and a Maryland truly changed for the better."

To prepare for the transition, the lieutenant governor has tasked Cabinet secretaries and state agencies with preparing reports to be handed over to the incoming governor after a winner is declared.

"Ensuring that this transition is the most professional and efficient process in our state's history, is a top priority for myself and our administration," said Lt. Governor Rutherford. "I am honored to oversee this gubernatorial transition, as I will use my federal and state experience with administrative transitions to make sure all essential reports and additional guidance is provided to help Maryland's incoming leadership succeed."

During the lieutenant governor's tenure as Assistant Secretary for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), he was heavily involved in the department's operational transition from the George W. Bush administration to the incoming Barack Obama administration.

On Wednesday, Moore and Cox debated for the first and only time.

Moore described Cox as "dangerous" for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election, while Cox said Moore was a "phony" in an hourlong showdown that included frequent attacks on credibility.