Lt. Gov. Miller: Protecting reproductive rights a priority for Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller spoke out about reproductive rights in Maryland at the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala on Thursday.

Her speech comes just one day before the Supreme Court is slated to make a decision that could limit access to the abortion drug Mifepristone.

She spoke at the Visionary Art Museum and had a message from Marylanders.

"We leave no one behind … that includes women and women's right to choose," Miller said. "So, this is a priority for us."

It was just last week that Gov. Wes Moore announced that his administration would be partnering with the Maryland Department of Health to purchase a substantial amount of Mifepristone for the state.

The announcement came after a District Court Judge in Texas ruled that the FDA did not have the authority to approve Mifepristone for the state and revoked its authorization.

An appeals court reinstated the approval but with restrictions—a doctor must sign off on the prescription drug.

Now, the Biden administration is calling on the Supreme Court to weigh on the drug's future.

"The fact that there's a judge in Texas determining the rights of women throughout the nation—specifically here in Maryland," Miller said. "No, that's not going to happen on our watch."

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Maryland Karen Nelson said that the abortion pill is an important product for providers and patients.

Planned Parenthood will be prepared regardless of the outcome of the looming Supreme Court decision, she said.

"There are contingencies in place," Nelson said. "Our staff is ready to go no matter what the ruling is."