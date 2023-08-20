LSU women's star Angel Reese hands out backpacks, school supplies at Baltimore alma mater

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native and LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese returned to her hometown this weekend to help provide school supplies for children.

The Angel C. Reese Foundation held its inaugural "Back-to-School Giveback Block Party" Saturday at Reese's alma mater, St. Frances Academy, in Baltimore.

Reese and her family, friends and team members of the Angel C. Reese Foundation handed out backpacks filled with school supplies as well as sponsor-donated items to elementary, middle and high school students.

Those attending enjoyed free food, snacks, music and other entertainment provided by the Foundation and event partners/sponsors like the Baltimore Ravens, the Baltimore Orioles, Go Puff, Wingstop, Mielle, SOBO, the 15th Man, and more on-site as a way to continue to celebrate the community.

At the event, Reese presented St. Frances Academy with a $12,000 donation from the Angel C. Reese Foundation to go toward the school's girls' basketball fund, the Joan & Bert Hash Fund.

Reese, an All-American last season, led LSU to the NCAA Women's National Championship. After graduating from St. Frances Academy, she played at Maryland for two years before transferring to LSU.

Last year, she was named the 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player and the 2023 ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete.