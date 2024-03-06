Loyola women aim to make history with first-ever conference title

BALTIMORE - March is Women's History Month.

On the campus of Loyola University, the women's basketball team has an opportunity to make school history.

If Loyola defeats American at home on Wednesday, it will clinch a share of the first regular-season conference title in program history.

That only tells a portion of a remarkable turnaround for this team.

These early March practices have a different vibe for the Loyola women's basketball team.

The Greyhounds are tied for first place in the Patriot League.

They have won 15 games this season despite winning just 15 in the past three seasons combined.

Their incredible improvement has been fueled by hard work.

Now, they have the opportunity to see it pay off with a championship, and possibly, postseason play.

"I just think we are in a position it never felt like before," Loyola guard Kelly Ratigan said. "The locker room vibes are different. The energy at practice is different."

"It's been fun to be along for the ride with our team," coach Danielle O'Banion said. "That's been the best part of the deal, knowing they are coming into the practice gym, weight room, film sessions, locked in and looking to get better."

Ava Therien has been through the lean years at Loyola.

She is now a graduate student and is part of a family legacy at the school.

Therien played with her older sister, Isabella, for a season and is now getting a chance to play with her younger sister, Lexi.

Lexi Therien originally committed to Boston University, a Patriot League rival.

However, some sisterly persuading brought Lexi to Loyola.

"When Lex committed to Boston, I said I am going to have to play her for the next two years," Ava Therien said. "And I don't want to have to guard her. I'm like, 'Please come to Loyola.'"

The Therien sisters come from an athletic family.

Their father Chris played 12 seasons in the NHL, mostly with the Philadelphia Flyers.

So, we asked Ava about the fatherly advice she has been given during her hoops career.



"He has been telling me for years to let the game come to you and I don't think I realized that until this year," Ava Therien said. "I have to let the game come to me, try not to force anything. I think that's been one

en of the most importnat things he has taught me.. And when it comes to big games.. Just stay clam and agian let the game come to you.. And just leave everyhing on the court.. So you have no regrets.. "

loyola will begin play in the patriot league tournament on monday.. The winner of that will make it to the ncaa tournament.. Loyola hasn't been there since 1995.