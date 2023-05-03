Watch CBS News
Loyola tops Navy in Patriot League quarterfinals

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Greyhounds started fast Tuesday night in Annapolis and held off Navy for a 12-to-7 victory in the Patriot League men's lacrosse tournament.

Loyola was led by senior Evan James who scored six goals.

The Greyhounds led 7-to-1 at halftime, but Navy rallied to pull within two goals at 9-to-7.

Loyola closed out the game with three straight goals, though.

Loyola moves on to the semifinals where the team will play against Army on Friday afternoon at Boston University.

CBS Baltimore Staff
May 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

