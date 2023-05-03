Loyola tops Navy in Patriot League quarterfinals

BALTIMORE -- The Greyhounds started fast Tuesday night in Annapolis and held off Navy for a 12-to-7 victory in the Patriot League men's lacrosse tournament.

Loyola was led by senior Evan James who scored six goals.

The Greyhounds led 7-to-1 at halftime, but Navy rallied to pull within two goals at 9-to-7.

Loyola closed out the game with three straight goals, though.

Loyola moves on to the semifinals where the team will play against Army on Friday afternoon at Boston University.