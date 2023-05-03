Loyola tops Navy in Patriot League quarterfinals
BALTIMORE -- The Greyhounds started fast Tuesday night in Annapolis and held off Navy for a 12-to-7 victory in the Patriot League men's lacrosse tournament.
Loyola was led by senior Evan James who scored six goals.
The Greyhounds led 7-to-1 at halftime, but Navy rallied to pull within two goals at 9-to-7.
Loyola closed out the game with three straight goals, though.
Loyola moves on to the semifinals where the team will play against Army on Friday afternoon at Boston University.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.