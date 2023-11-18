Loyola (MD) loses to Sacred Heart 66-51 in UMBC tournament

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tanner Thomas' 19 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Loyola of Maryland 66-51 in the UMBC tournament on Saturday.

Thomas added three steals for the Pioneers (3-2). Joey Reilly had nine points and Nico Galette finished with eight.

Milos Ilic led the Greyhounds (1-3) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Chris Kuzemka added nine points and Deon Perry had eight points.

