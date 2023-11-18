Loyola (MD) loses to Sacred Heart 66-51 in UMBC tournament
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tanner Thomas' 19 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Loyola of Maryland 66-51 in the UMBC tournament on Saturday.
Thomas added three steals for the Pioneers (3-2). Joey Reilly had nine points and Nico Galette finished with eight.
Milos Ilic led the Greyhounds (1-3) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Chris Kuzemka added nine points and Deon Perry had eight points.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.