Loyola (MD) loses to Delaware State 79-73 in OT
BALTIMORE (AP) — Martez Robinson had 26 points in Delaware State's 79-73 overtime victory over Loyola (Maryland) on Saturday night.
Robinson also added 10 rebounds for the Hornets (4-6). Deywilk Tavarez scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor and 6 for 8 from the line. Jevin Muniz shot 3 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
Alonso Faure finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Greyhounds (1-7). Deon Perry added 13 points and seven assists. Chris Kuzemka also put up nine points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Greyhounds.
